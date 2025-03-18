Tracy Morgan Vomiting Episode Caused By Food Poisoning

Tracy Morgan's medical emergency Monday night all stemmed from some bad grub he had eaten earlier in the day.

The comedian said in an Instagram post Tuesday morning he projectile vomited all over the Madison Square Garden floor during the Knicks vs. Heat game because he was dealing with food poisoning.

Tracy Morgan barfing sitting courtside at Knicks game. pic.twitter.com/511Rs1xPtm — TPS (@TotalProSports) March 18, 2025 @TotalProSports

It's unclear what he ingested to cause the ailment -- but Morgan fans can breathe a bit easier knowing the issue wasn't anything more sinister.

"Thank you for all your concern!" he said while sharing a pic of him in a hospital bed. "I'm doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning. Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!"

In true Morgan fashion, he then joked about the ordeal, stating, "More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs 😅 #goknicks."

The unnerving scene all unfolded during the first half of the NY vs. Miami tilt ... when Morgan suddenly threw up repeatedly while sitting in his courtside chair.

The game actually had to be delayed several minutes while medics tended to him.

Tracy Morgan getting wheeled out from courtside at MSG after vomiting and bleeding from his nose.



Hope he is OK. 🙏 (via @realJoshBrownie)



https://t.co/cPRRwT1g83 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 18, 2025 @TheHoopCentral

Morgan was ultimately pushed off the court in a wheelchair -- and while some at the scene stated they could see blood coming from his nose, a source close to Morgan tells TMZ Sports those reports are inaccurate.

A rep for Madison Square Garden said in a statement they're wishing him well, and will welcome the him back whenever he gets better.

Morgan has dealt with medical issues in the past -- he has diabetes, and in 2010, he needed a kidney transplant. He also sustained serious injuries in a 2014 car wreck.