Duke's Khaman Maluach Vomits All Over Court During N.C. State Game

Duke men's basketball star Khaman Maluach didn't have a turnover Monday night, but his stomach sure did ... as he threw up all over the floor during the Blue Devils' home tilt with N.C. State.

The gross moment happened with about four and a half minutes left in the contest ... as Duke was trying to extend its 63-62 lead.

What in the world just happened? Duke player runs down the court, and just projectile vomits all over the floor! @espn @DukeMBB @barstoolsports pic.twitter.com/JSvm07lUYP — Wolves Funatic (@Dspot33) January 28, 2025 @Dspot33

Maluach was down in the low post waiting to make a play ... when suddenly, he emptied the contents of his stomach right underneath the basket.

Fluid streamed from Maluach's mouth for several moments, and once he was done, he dropped to the floor. Trainers then raced in to see if he was OK.

Thankfully, it looks like Maluach's going to be all right, as Duke head coach Jon Scheyer said after the tilt it appeared the center drank just a bit too much Gatorade in an effort to combat some cramping.

"He felt better after the game," Scheyer told reporters. "I'm worried about him. We have to get him rested."

Duke aides would ultimately go on to clean up Malauch's mess ... and then the Blue Devils took care of the Wolfpack, 74-64.