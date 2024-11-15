College Basketball Player Vomits All Over Court, Game Delayed

A college basketball game was delayed several minutes on Thursday night ... because a player upchucked all over the floor!!

The gross scene unfolded just a few minutes into Eastern Michigan's matchup with IU Indy ... when Jalin Billingsley got so sick while trying to run back on defense, he vomited right on the hardwood.

Eastern Michigan's Jalin Billingsley threw up on the court during the first half of EMU vs IU Indy leading to a slight delay. pic.twitter.com/6qx7ZQEN9h — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) November 15, 2024 @NCAABuzzerBters

Take a look at a replay from the game (only if, of course, you haven't had your breakfast yet!) -- Billingsley can be seen appearing to throw up while in a full sprint ... before he stops and hunches over.

Moments later, refs put a pause on the game ... so officials could toss on gloves and mop up the mess with a bunch of towels.

Unclear what was exactly wrong with Billingsley ... although after he got some fluids in his body, he was able to return to the game.

The senior forward ended up playing 28 minutes and scoring eight points -- and his team needed all of his contributions, as EMU barely squeaked out a 74-71 road win.