Tracy Morgan Welcome Back At Madison Square Garden Following Vomiting Episode

Seems Madison Square Garden officials believe Tracy Morgan sustained a true medical emergency at Monday night's Knicks game ... as a rep for the arena tells TMZ Sports they will welcome him back when he feels better.

The comedian got sick during the first half of New York's tilt with the Miami Heat -- vomiting so hard onto MSG's floor, he actually caused a delay in the game's action.

Some had wondered on X if he had been overserved or perhaps had eaten some bad food -- but in a statement on Tuesday morning, an MSG rep sure seemed to indicate it was a bit more serious when they said they would happily host him again despite the unfortunate scene.

"We hope Tracy feels better soon," they said, "and look forward to seeing him back courtside."

Tracy Morgan getting wheeled out from courtside at MSG after vomiting and bleeding from his nose.



Hope he is OK. 🙏 (via @realJoshBrownie)



Morgan -- a Knicks superfan -- has not yet publicly commented on the episode ... but he appeared to be in rough shape after emptying the contents of his stomach on the playing surface.

Video shot by a spectator showed medics needed to push him out of the area in a wheelchair ... all while he held a towel to his face. Some fans stated they could see blood coming from his nose.

Morgan has dealt with several significant health issues in his life ... the 56-year-old has diabetes -- and back in 2010, he underwent a kidney transplant. He also suffered significant injuries in a 2014 car crash.