Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Seated Next to Vomiting Tracy Morgan

Steven Spielberg’s daughter had a front-row seat to an unforgettable moment at her first-ever courtside NBA game Monday night—sitting next to Tracy Morgan as he threw up all over the court at the New York Knicks game.

Destry Allyn Spielberg took to Instagram on Tuesday to make light of the awkward moment ... sharing a hilarious photo of herself looking absolutely disgusted as she sat one seat away from the 'SNL' star while he got sick.

She jokes that she "had a great time" in her first meme-worthy photo, then followed up with a snap of Tracy spewing vomit, overlaid with a shrugging emoji. Hey, s**t happens!

While it may not have been the courtside experience Destry hoped for, she ended on a sincere note, saying she "genuinely" hopes TM is doing better and even thanking him for making the game "one to remember."

Tracy Morgan barfing sitting courtside at Knicks game. pic.twitter.com/511Rs1xPtm — TPS (@TotalProSports) March 18, 2025 @TotalProSports

Fortunately ... TM is A-okay. He revealed Tuesday doctors diagnosed him with food poisoning during a hospital visit.

He also shouted out Madison Square Garden for "taking such good care" of him ... plus the crew in charge of cleaning up his mess.

MSG told TMZ Sports he's welcome back at the famous arena any time ... and it seems like he plans on sitting courtside again, joking that his puking episode may bring the Knicks good luck.