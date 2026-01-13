'Sinners' Star Miles Caton Says Film's Success Has Been a Blessing, DMs Are Crazy

Play video content TMZ.com

"Sinners" star Miles Caton is riding high -- telling us the horror hit’s box office heat and awards buzz have been blessings across the board ... especially in his DMs!

We caught up with the actor outside 'Kimmel!' on Monday, and he tells us he’s beyond hyped the movie’s getting its flowers ... and yeah, he’s feeling the love too, with his socials officially popping off the hook.

He also weighs in on whether he’s surprised the flick didn’t rack up even more trophies, despite the film already snagging two Golden Globes ... and trust us, his response is worth the watch.

Miles -- who's already won a Critics Choice Award for playing Sammie Moore -- also turns the mic around to ask what our favorite part of the movie was ... so you’ll def wanna catch the full clip for that.