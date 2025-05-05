Special 'Sinners' Screening Set for Rural Mississippi Movie Location That Has No Theater

The small Mississippi town where the monster hit movie "Sinners" is set doesn't have a movie theater, which sucks for the townsfolk who want to know what all the hubbub is about ... but that's about to change, TMZ has learned.

Here's the deal ... Clarksdale, a town of about 15,000, hasn't had a movie theater for years, which means peeps have to travel an hour to the closest big city -- Memphis, Tennessee -- to see a flick ... and that's a chore most residents don't have the time or money to bother with, even to see a cultural phenomenon set in their own community.

Clarksdale’s Mayor Chuck Espy tells TMZ ... the city has been in talks with Warner Bros., and a special event is going to take place so everyone who wants to see the film on the big screen finally will have the chance!

Play video content TMZ.com

A few dates have been tossed around -- but Mayor Espy tells us it's looking like the screening will happen on the Juneteenth holiday (that's June 19) under the stars at the football field of Clarksdale High School.

The screening will be a full-day event ... which might include a panel featuring some of the stars -- such as Michael B. Jordan and Wunmi Mosaku -- and director Ryan Coogler.

Plans for the local "Sinners" showing have already reached a fever pitch in the region ... and Mayor Espy tells us he's anticipating an influx of fans from surrounding communities.

A studio source confirmed to us plans are underway ... and they reached out to Clarksdale to make the screening happen.