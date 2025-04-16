Hailee Steinfeld's Hottest Shots for Woman Crush Wednesday

Hailee Steinfeld may be a 'Sinner,' but in our eyes she'll always be a winner!

It's Woman Crush Wednesday, y'all, and we can only do right by Ms. Steinfeld by flashing you her hottest shots ...

The singer-actress's latest film "Sinners" -- a horror adventure movie also starring Hollywood hottie Michael B. Jordan -- premieres Friday!

Earlier this week, Hailee brought the heat and nailed it out of the park, donning this sheer fire dress for the European Premiere in London 🔥!