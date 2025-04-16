Hailee Steinfeld's Hottest Shots for Woman Crush Wednesday
Hailee Steinfeld Hot Shots For New Film 'Sinners' ... Happy WCW!!!
Hailee Steinfeld may be a 'Sinner,' but in our eyes she'll always be a winner!
It's Woman Crush Wednesday, y'all, and we can only do right by Ms. Steinfeld by flashing you her hottest shots ...
The singer-actress's latest film "Sinners" -- a horror adventure movie also starring Hollywood hottie Michael B. Jordan -- premieres Friday!
Earlier this week, Hailee brought the heat and nailed it out of the park, donning this sheer fire dress for the European Premiere in London 🔥!
Although Man Crush Monday has come and gone this week ... Hailee's castmate Michael B. Jordan is also rockin' with some smokin' shots, so we'll just go ahead and leave those with you too 😘!