All the Best 2025 Movie Costumes for Halloween

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Whether you're looking for a Fantastic night or ready to sin this Halloween, costumes inspired by the biggest movies of the year are the way to go!

With spooky season's biggest night right around the corner, there's still time to order up a look based on your favorite on-screen characters from 2025. Whether you want to be Superman , an untrained dragon or one of the golden KPop Demon Hunters, Amazon's got you covered -- with all these costumes arriving at your doorstep before the big day.

Perhaps the biggest return of the year was the highly anticipated Superman film -- which not only featured the titular Man of Steel, but his Justice Gang sidekicks.

Not only have you got Superman available for both adults and kids, but Amazon's also got Hawk Girl, clad in her iconic wings, gold and black helmet and suit, with sweet heeled boots!

There's also Supergirl for the ladies out there looking to celebrate the debut of Superman's cousin on the big screen, with a red cape, red boots, and red skirt to go with the quintessential blue top!

Then there's the Mr. Terrific costume, with the iconic T-shaped mask in black, and the white, red, and black jumpsuit, which will certainly pop alongside the other heroes you'll be trick-or-treating with!

And finally, you can also rock the new Green Lantern look -- terrible wig sold separately.

Maybe one of the biggest phenoms of the year is the vastly beloved K-Pop Demon Hunters, with Spirit Halloween dropping the official Rumi Wig to complete your costume.

While the coveted official costumes themselves are only available to buy in-store at Spirit locations, there are a number of knock-offs from vendors on Amazon. Just finish them off with this purple ponytail, and you'll be golden for a night of demon slaying!

Disney came back with a live action version of Lilo & Stitch, reinfecting the new generation with that unquenchable love for our favorite "ugly dog." The 'Ohana' can now bring the movie to life at home with this Lilo Costume and this Stitch Baby Costume!

If you got little ones running around, you can have your oldest play Lilo while the baby gets Stitch ... as you go "Awwww" all night long.

Next up, we have a fantastic set of costumes for Marvel's Fantastic Four: First Steps ... five of them to be exact!

First up is, of course, the leader -- Mr. Fantastic, in his all blue Fantastic 4 suit. Ladies can snag the belted, blue and white Sue Storm suit, while their pesky brothers can go with the Human Torch or Thing's ... the latter of which comes with a rocky set of gloves and mask.

And for those of you waiting in heavy anticipation for the day you get to see RDJ back in the MCU, you can also get this wicked Dr. Doom costume ... with the classic green cape, and that unmistakable metal mask.

DreamWorks also got in on the live-action remake action this year with its live action version of How to Train Your Dragon -- and don't hiccup on either of these costumes!

This Toothless costume is a casual and pretty easy way to suit up for Halloween ... or, if you're feeling a little less beastly this year, there's this cute Astrid getup too.

Sinners was a massive hit this year, and an original horror film inspired its own costumes, too!

One of them is Smoke's classy checkered jacket and blue cap ... while there's also this Mary Costume in all of its grace and blood.

While you can give them candy if they come trick-or-treating, just don't invite them inside!

Happy Halloween! And sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals.