'The Great British Bake Off' Judge Prue Leith Steps Down After Nine Years

Prue Leith's been mulling over the best of the best bakers' creations while serving as a judge on "The Great British Bake Off" ... but her time on the show's coming to an end.

The restaurateur announced on Instagram Wednesday she's stepping away from the program, and she was clear she'll miss working with the show's cast and crew.

Prue did admit, though, she was excited about having more free time in the future ... though we're sure her dance card's already full.

She wrote she felt "very lucky" for the opportunity to host the show, and her replacement will have a great time.

Prue joined "The Great British Bake Off" in 2017, and remained on the show for a whopping nine seasons. She estimated she's judged more than 400 challenges