Ethan Hawke Says He's Proud of His Daughter Maya's Success

I'm Cool With My Daughter Maya Getting All The Attention!

Even though Ethan Hawke's been in Hollywood for more than four decades, his daughter Maya's getting all the attention these days ... which is totally fine by him!

The actor stopped by "Today" on Wednesday to talk about his recent Golden Globes nomination ... but the topic turned to his daughter's success -- thanks in no small part to her role as Robin Buckley in "Stranger Things."

"Today" cohost Craig Melvin played a clip from one of Maya's recent interviews -- she recalled an instance when she was walking with her dad and thought a fan wanted to talk to him ... but actually wanted to talk to her.

Ethan admitted the encounter wasn't a one-off -- turns out they'd been through the same kind of interaction multiple times before then!

He said seeing his daughter being recognized for her work was "one of the most incredible feelings" he'd ever experienced.

FYI ... Ethan shares 27-year-old Maya, as well as her brother, 23-year-old Levon, with his former wife Uma Thurman, who he was married to from 1998 to 2005.