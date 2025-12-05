John Slattery Says The 'Mad Men' Puke Gaffe Wasn't 'A Good Look'

John Slattery had some interesting times on the set of "Mad Men" ... and he addressed a viral mess-up involving one of his now-iconic scenes during his appearance on Friday's episode of "The View."

FYI ... the actor portrayed Roger Sterling on the hit AMC series, which was rendered in 4K and uploaded to HBO Max's library on Monday, and he was nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards for his work on the show.

The thing is, fans noticed a bit of a mess-up in the season one episode "Red in the Face," in which Sterling vomits after overindulging in oysters and vodka -- which would do any of us in -- and the effects team manning the puke machine was accidentally left in the shot.

Slattery acknowledged the mistake while speaking to "The View's" hosts, and said the gaffe was left in because the rendering team "didn’t check the fix before they put it on" HBO Max, according to TV Insider.

He then stated the mistake wasn't really "a great look" -- not that puking at work is ever a good look.

The thing is, the gaffe's not gonna be there forever, because Lionsgate confirmed it'd be delivering a corrected version of the episode to HBO Max, reports Variety.