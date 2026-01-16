Jennifer Lawrence Says She Lost Sharon Tate Role for Not Being 'Pretty Enough'

Jennifer Lawrence has a career full of high-profile roles, winning multiple awards and worldwide recognition for her talents ... but folks on the internet apparently didn't think she had the right looks to play Sharon Tate.

The actress talked about it on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast earlier this week and claimed she missed out on playing Tate in the Quentin Tarantino-directed film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" because she got trashed online for her looks.

When host Josh Horowitz doubted her claim, Lawrence said she'd "been telling the story for so long that way, I believe it." FYI ... Margot Robbie played Tate in the flick, and she was nominated for a BAFTA.

Jennifer acknowledged the possibility of never having been considered for the role, and said, "The internet just went out of its way to call me ugly" while the part was being cast.

Lawrence added she'd turned down a part in Tarantino's 2015 movie "The Hateful Eight," which she regretted ... hey, he's reportedly still got one more movie in him, so there's still time!

Anyway ... Tate's sister Debra spoke to us in 2017 and told us she would cast Margot over Jennifer, mostly because the latter didn't measure up to her standards ... she actually knew Sharon, so her opinion carries a bit more weight.