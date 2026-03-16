'Bridesmaids' Star Wendi McLendon-Covey Reveals Why She Missed Oscars Reunion

"Bridesmaids" star Wendi McLendon-Covey is making it clear there’s no bad blood between her and her former castmates ... saying she missed the Oscars reunion due to some recent plastic surgery.

The group delivered a few funny bits -- even taking jabs at Leonardo DiCaprio and Stellan Skarsgård -- but fans quickly noticed McLendon-Covey, who was an essential part of the film, was nowhere to be seen.

Wendi took to IG to explain the situation ... posting a pic of her lying down in a post-surgery face wrap, saying last week she had a neck lift because she was "tired of looking like a melted candle."

She makes it clear there's no drama and assures fans that "everything is fine."

Her followers are fully behind her ... flooding the comment with support and well wishes as she recovers.