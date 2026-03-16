Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Hit Oscars After-Party After Tough Night

Timothée Chalamet may not have had the night he hoped for ... but that didn’t stop him from letting loose at an after-party with his boo, Kylie Jenner.

The couple was spotted leaving the Vanity Fair Oscar Party separately ... and still looking good as ever.

Chalamet was seen strutting out in his all-white suit while rocking a pair of shades ... while Kylie made her exit in a dazzling black dress.

Not only did Timothée come up empty-handed in the Best Actor race for his leading role in "Marty Supreme" ... the film itself didn’t take home a single trophy despite nine nominations.