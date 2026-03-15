Conan O'Brien Calls Out Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos at Academy Awards

Play video content Clip Courtesy A.M.P.A.S. 2026

Oscars host Conan O'Brien came out swinging in his opening monologue, going right after Netflix honcho Ted Sarandos!

In a hilarious barb, Conan kidded that this marked Ted's first time in a theater. And it's a good thing Ted seems to have a sense of humor about himself, because it didn't stop there!

Conan dove into a whole act-out envisioning Ted in an outrage of there being so many people at the Dolby Theatre for the Oscars and not at home streaming Netflix.

It was all in good fun, though. Ted was caught laughing along with everyone else at the joke.

With all the nominations, Ted had plenty to be in a good mood about. Netflix movies like "Frankenstein," "KPop Demon Hunters," "Blue Moon," "Train Dreams," and "All the Empty Rooms" were all given nods at the award show.