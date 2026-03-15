Paul Anthony Kelly Busts a Move at Armani's Pre-Oscars Party

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Paul Anthony Kelly -- who plays John F. Kennedy Jr. in FX's limited series "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette" -- looked like he was having a great time during Oscars weekend.

TMZ obtained video showing Kelly dancing at the Giorgio Armani pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles Saturday night.

In the video, Kelly is seen on a balcony area of the venue, moving to the music and chatting with people nearby as the star-studded event unfolds below.

The actor appears to be in a great mood, smiling and casually busting a few moves while enjoying the upbeat party atmosphere.

It appears the moment happened just before Kelly was scheduled to do an interview, but he clearly took a moment to soak up the party vibes first.

The star's recently premiered FX series explores the high-profile romance between the late political scion and the fashion publicist, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

Their relationship captivated the public throughout the 1990s before the couple tragically died in a 1999 plane crash.