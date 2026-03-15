Paul Anthony Kelly Busts a Move at Armani's Pre-Oscars Party
Paul Anthony Kelly Busting Moves at Armani Pre-Oscars Party!!!
Paul Anthony Kelly -- who plays John F. Kennedy Jr. in FX's limited series "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette" -- looked like he was having a great time during Oscars weekend.
TMZ obtained video showing Kelly dancing at the Giorgio Armani pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles Saturday night.
In the video, Kelly is seen on a balcony area of the venue, moving to the music and chatting with people nearby as the star-studded event unfolds below.
The actor appears to be in a great mood, smiling and casually busting a few moves while enjoying the upbeat party atmosphere.
It appears the moment happened just before Kelly was scheduled to do an interview, but he clearly took a moment to soak up the party vibes first.
The star's recently premiered FX series explores the high-profile romance between the late political scion and the fashion publicist, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.
Their relationship captivated the public throughout the 1990s before the couple tragically died in a 1999 plane crash.
With the show already generating buzz, Kelly’s appearance at the Armani bash shows he’s settling comfortably into the spotlight -- and at least for Saturday night, he looked more than happy to celebrate with a little dancing before getting back to work.