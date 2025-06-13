First Look at JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette in New Ryan Murphy Series

Ryan Murphy is sharing the first look at his new anthology series "Love Story," revealing the couple at the story's center -- John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy ... and like his 2024 "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez" series, Murphy has nailed the casting once again!

In the images Murphy posted to his Ryan Murphy Productions Instagram earlier today, we get a look at the married pair many considered to be America’s first Prince and Princess ... they're played by newcomer Paul Kelly as Jr., and 2025's "I Know What You Did Last Summer" actress Sarah Pidgeon as Bessette.

Other cast members announced include Naomi Watts, who will play First Lady Jackie Kennedy, likely in a large role, as John Jr. cared deeply for his mother up until her death in 1994. Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer will play Caroline Kennedy, JFK Jr.’s older sister, and Alessandro Nivola will play designer Calvin Klein.

Production began this week in New York, according to Murphy’s post, and the series is currently slated to debut the week of Valentine’s Day 2026. Murphy said “over a thousand actors auditioned for each of these roles, and we absolutely found the perfect choices.”