Robert F. Kennedy's Granddaughter and Her Son Missing in Canoe Accident

Breaking News

Two members of the Kennedy family are missing after a canoeing accident on the Chesapeake Bay, and after 24 hours, Maryland's Governor says the search continues for them.

Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter, Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, and her 8-year-old son, Gideon, were reported missing Thursday after paddling out near Annapolis, MD ... according to the Washington Post.

The Kennedys are reportedly gathered at a waterfront house and children were playing with a ball in the yard Thursday afternoon when it was kicked into the bay. Maeve and her son hopped in a canoe to track down the ball, but they were unable to paddle back to shore.

Maryland authorities said an overturned canoe matching the description of the Kennedy's had been recovered. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan held a news conference Friday and announced the search for Maeve and Gideon continues.

Maeve's mother is former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend.

The Coast Guard says Maeve and her son were "seen struggling to return to shore in a canoe" before disappearing. Thursday was an extremely windy day on the bay, with gusts of up to 40 MPH in the D.C. area.

Helicopters and boat rescue crews have been searching the area for 24 hours, but still nothing.