Kennedy Family Gathers for Saoirse Kennedy Hill Funeral

Maria Shriver is in an all too familiar position ... attending a funeral for a Kennedy family member, this time for her young cousin, Saoirse Kennedy Hill, who died from an apparent overdose.

RFK's granddaughter was laid to rest Monday during a family service in Cape Cod. The funeral -- also attended by Congressman Joe Kennedy, Saoirse's grandmother, Ethel Kennedy, RFK Jr. and his wife, Cheryl Hines -- was held a few miles away from the Kennedy compound where Saoirse died.

The service was held at Our Lady of Victory Church, the scene of numerous Kennedy wakes and funerals, including Eunice Kennedy Shriver's in 2009. Caroline Kennedy also got married there in 1986.

As we reported ... Saoirse died Thursday from an apparent drug overdose while staying at the family's famous Hyannis Port estate. She had been in cardiac arrest by the time paramedics arrived. She was rushed to a hospital but doctors could not resuscitate her. She was 22.