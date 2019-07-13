Beth Chapman's Memorial Service Gets Underway in Colorado

Play video content TMZ.com

Beth Chapman is about to get a final farewell in the Rocky Mountains -- her Colorado memorial service is just getting underway ... and TMZ's got you covered.

The reality TV star is being memorialized Saturday afternoon at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, CO -- where her husband, Dog the Bounty Hunter, as well as friends, family and loved ones are gathering to say goodbye for the last time in the wake of Beth's tragic death last month.

In fact, a line was already forming out the door before the ceremony got started at 2 PM CT. Looks like people were willing to wait it out in the hot sun.

As we first reported ... Beth's family are expecting a massive turnout and have been coordinating with local hotels and law enforcement to make sure the ceremony goes off without a hitch.

This will be Beth's second memorial -- Dog put together a public gathering in Hawaii shortly after her death -- and this time it got organized and coordinated by 'Facts of Life' star Kim Fields, who was a fellow worshiper at Beth's church in Aurora.

We're told Kim felt God calling her to take on the planning for Beth's service, even though the two women never actually met.

Beth's memorial will feature some video messages from a bunch of her celeb friends -- including Wynona Judd, who unfortunately isn't going to make it in person.

No doubt, there will likely be some words imparted from those in the room as well -- not to mention a speech by Dog himself.