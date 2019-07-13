Beth Chapman's Memorial Service Gets Underway in Colorado
7/13/2019 1:03 PM PT
2:02 PM PT -- Beth's memorial service is in full swing, with multiple people so far (including some of her kids) eulogizing her and holding back tears. Dog has yet to speak, but he's there with his glasses on, as he appears to be crying from the stage section he's seated in. Speaking of Dog, we got video of him before the service got started and he was talking to local law enforcement officers who are overseeing the event and making sure things run smoothly. We also got some footage from inside Beth's church, and it looks like tons of people were bustling around getting ready for the ceremony. It's a packed house BTW -- just as we expected -- and a tear-jerker like no other.
Beth Chapman is about to get a final farewell in the Rocky Mountains -- her Colorado memorial service is just getting underway ... and TMZ's got you covered.
The reality TV star is being memorialized Saturday afternoon at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, CO -- where her husband, Dog the Bounty Hunter, as well as friends, family and loved ones are gathering to say goodbye for the last time in the wake of Beth's tragic death last month.
In fact, a line was already forming out the door before the ceremony got started at 2 PM CT. Looks like people were willing to wait it out in the hot sun.
As we first reported ... Beth's family are expecting a massive turnout and have been coordinating with local hotels and law enforcement to make sure the ceremony goes off without a hitch.
This will be Beth's second memorial -- Dog put together a public gathering in Hawaii shortly after her death -- and this time it got organized and coordinated by 'Facts of Life' star Kim Fields, who was a fellow worshiper at Beth's church in Aurora.
We're told Kim felt God calling her to take on the planning for Beth's service, even though the two women never actually met.
Beth's memorial will feature some video messages from a bunch of her celeb friends -- including Wynona Judd, who unfortunately isn't going to make it in person.
No doubt, there will likely be some words imparted from those in the room as well -- not to mention a speech by Dog himself.
We'll be posting updates as they happen ... stay tuned. And if you wanna watch the memorial live, check it out here.
