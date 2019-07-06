Beth Chapman's Family Bracing For Massive Turnout at Colorado Memorial

Exclusive TMZ

Beth Chapman's family is doing everything it can to make sure her memorial service in Colorado goes off without a hitch, and it's an enormous undertaking ... they're coordinating with local law enforcement and hotels to accommodate a HUGE crowd.

Sources close to Beth's family tell TMZ ... her relatives are determined to make the memorial fan-friendly, reaching out to hotels in Aurora to hammer out discounted rates for people attending the service, and working with police to plan security and crowd control.

We're told Beth wanted her send-off in her home state to be accessible for everyone ... so her family is putting together a live stream for those that can't make the trek to Colorado.

TMZ broke the story ... Beth died June 26 at a Honolulu hospital, only days after doctors placed her in a medically-induced coma. The 51-year-old had been battling cancer for a long time.

Dog Chapman and Beth lived in Hawaii and Colorado, and her Aurora memorial will be her second public service ... following a beautiful ceremony in Honolulu.

As we first reported ... Dog and his children snuck away to spread some of Beth's ashes in the Waikiki waters during her Hawaiian send-off. They didn't spread all the ashes, we're told they will spread her remaining ashes in Colorado.