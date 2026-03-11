JFK Jr. and Daryl Hannah Photos, Never-Before-Seen Camping Trip

JFK Jr. and Daryl Hannah's relationship isn't the focus of 'Love Story,' but it's on full display in these vintage pics -- never publicly seen before -- of the former couple enjoying an intimate camping trip.

Check out the photos of John-John and Daryl taking in the great outdoors sometime in the late '80s or early '90s. We're told their journey, somewhere in upstate NY, was a romantic getaway ... just the 2 of them.

There are several shots of the pair up close, posing lovingly as they gaze at each other. In other pics, we see them hanging out in a stream, and another where JFK Jr. appears to be cooling off by dipping his head in the water ... but you'll probably focus more on his wardrobe -- nothing but his undies.

Boxer briefs ... if you were curious.

Daryl and John met in the early 1980s and became official later in the decade, before ending their relationship in 1994, the same year he started dating Carolyn Bessette. They got married 2 years later.

Hannah has spoken out about her portrayal in Ryan Murphy’s 'Love Story,' telling The New York Times, “The character 'Daryl Hannah' portrayed in the series is not even a remotely accurate representation of my life, my conduct or my relationship with John.”