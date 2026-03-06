Michael Bergin Seen Out for First Time Since 'Love Story' Premiere

Play video content BACKGRID

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s ex-boyfriend Michael Bergin is finally speaking out about his portrayal in the new FX series "Love Story" … sorta.

Bergin was spotted out in L.A. Friday morning and was asked about the rumor that John F. Kennedy Jr. was jealous of the relationship Bergin and Bessette had prior to her marriage to John Jr. ... he shrugged off the question, implying he has no idea.

But it’s also clear he hasn’t watched the show. The photog complimented the work of Noah Fearnley, who portrays Bergin on the show ... but it's clear Michael doesn't care all that much.

Michael and Carolyn met in the early '90s at Calvin Klein, where Bessette worked, and where Bergin was one of their star models. Bergin later wrote a book about their relationship called “The Other Man,” in which he claimed he and Carolyn had an affair while she was married to John Jr. -- though many have disputed this account.

Other folks have said a lot more about the series, including Jack Schlossberg, JFK Jr.’s nephew, who called the series “fiction," and Daryl Hannah who wrote in The New York Times, “The character 'Daryl Hannah' portrayed in the series is not even a remotely accurate representation of my life, my conduct or my relationship with John.”