Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says Donald Trump Has the Most Unhinged Eating Habits

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may have put steak near the top of the food chain ... but even he knows President Donald Trump eats like a stoner on death row.

The Health and Human Services Secretary opened up about his boss's outrageous diet during an interview with Katie Miller -- the wife of Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller -- on her podcast.

When asked, "Who has the most unhinged eating habits?" RFK Jr. knew immediately ... "The president."

According to RFK Jr. ... "He eats really bad food, which is McDonald's and candy and Diet Coke. He drinks the Diet Coke at all times. He has the constitution of a deity."

He added ... "I don't know how he's alive, but he is." He also calls Trump "the most energetic person any of us has ever met."

Apparently, Trump claims to eat more sanely when he's home at Mar-a-Lago. It's when he's traveling that "he's just pumping himself full of poison all day long," according to Kennedy.

And just wait until you hear Trump's reasoning ... the same brain that pondered whether we should take injections of disinfectant to treat COVID-19 came up with a theory that food from big corporations is safer.

"He trusts it," RFK Jr. said. "He doesn't want to get sick when he's on the road."