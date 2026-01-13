President Trump Filmed Flipping Off Ford Worker Who Yells 'Pedophile Protector' at Him

Play video content TMZ.com

Donald Trump turned into Donald Grump during a Tuesday appearance at a Ford plant ... launching into an F-bomb attack on a worker who appeared to yell "pedophile protector" at the Prez.

47 toured the Ford F-150 plant at the Detroit Economic Club before giving a speech ... while walking the factory floor on his tour, someone began shouting at Trump. It's hard to make out the full sentence shouted at Trump, but it seems to have included the words "pedophile protector."

The angry worker is obviously referencing Trump's association with late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein ... and the Dept. of Justice's slow release of the infamous Epstein Files.

In true presidential fashion, Trump responds by yelling down at the guy ... pretty clearly saying "F*** you" before flipping him the bald eagle.

As you know ... the Trump administration's snail-like pace in releasing the notorious Epstein files has convinced some online that the prez is forcing the Department of Justice to hide incriminating info from the public.

President Trump has denied all wrongdoing ... sticking by his story that he stopped talking to Epstein after the guy poached several of his massage therapists.