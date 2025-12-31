Mar-a-Lago Spa Sent Teen Workers on House Calls to Jeffrey Epstein's Lair

Donald Trump's ties to Jeffrey Epstein may be even worse than previously thought ... according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal.

The WSJ says DT's Mar-a-Lago spa in Florida would send teenage workers to Epstein's mansion, despite it being an open secret among the staff that the billionaire would sometimes expose himself during appointments.

According to the publication, the practice stopped in 2003 when an unnamed 18-year-old employee complained that Epstein "pressured her for sex."

Word of this reportedly got to Trump, who told the manager to kick Epstein out of the club.

In July, Trump told a slightly different story, stating his relationship with Epstein went sour after the disgraced financier "stole" young women, who worked at his Mar-a-Lago spa.

Trump told reporters on Air Force One, "People were taken out of the spa, hired by him. In other words, gone."

He added ... "People would come and complain, 'This guy is taking people from the spa.' I didn't know that. And then when I heard about it, I told him, I said, 'Listen, we don't want you taking our people, whether it was spa or not spa.' I don't want him taking people. And he was fine. And then not too long after that, he did it again and I said, 'Out of here.'"

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tells TMZ that WSJ was “writing up fallacies and innuendo in order to smear President Trump.”

She added, “No matter how many times this story is told and retold, the truth remains: President Trump did nothing wrong, and he kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago for being a creep.”

The Department of Justice is still reviewing more than a million new Epstein documents sent to them by the FBI on top of the thousands the feds have already released.