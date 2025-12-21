'Saturday Night Live' Rips Into Trump’s 'Hunger Games' Speech

"Saturday Night Live" is once again parodying President Donald Trump -- this time, taking jabs at his recent holiday speech that included the announcement of his "Patriot Games" ... in light of the Jeffrey Epstein files dropping Friday.

James Austin Johnson opens the show in his famed Trump attire, standing in front of an identical fireplace as 47 was late last week ... and immediately mocks his 'Hunger Games' idea. He says, "What’s the best way to distract from the Epstein files? I know, invite a bunch of teenagers to my house!" As you know, his "Patriot Games" is meant to showcase elite high school athletes.

Trump delivers a holiday message from the White House pic.twitter.com/37WpSWYYDd @nbcsnl

The actor took another shot at Trump by criticizing his name being added to the Kennedy Center, saying in character ... "People are saying, 'Why are you putting your name on so many buildings?’ And I say it’s because we had to take it off of so many files, Epstein redacted. We had so many Trumps in there!”

This likely references the suspicion that several files -- at least 16 files, according to AP -- have gone MIA from the Justice Department’s Epstein Files drop from Friday. This reportedly includes a snapshot of Trump and images that show a painting depicting nude women.