'SNL' Mocks Jeffrey Epstein for Having Underage 'Girlfriends'

“Saturday Night Live" dipped its toe into the Jeffrey Epstein Island scandal that blew up last week, and one of the jokes took a direct swing at the late pedophile ... roasting him for having "girlfriends" young enough to still be wearing braces.

As you know, the House Oversight Committee dropped a trove of never-before-seen photos and videos from Epstein's private island in the Virgin Islands, and the footage is as creepy as you'd expect. A camera operator walks through the property, showing off the mansion, the bedroom, the bathroom ... the whole unsettling tour.

But there's one photo everyone's talking about ... a giant room that looks straight out of a dentist's office, complete with a dental chair and bizarre old man masks lining the walls.

That image set the stage for "Weekend Update" on Saturday Night Live. Colin Jost kicked things off by referencing the newly released material, joking, "Honestly, it's not as nice as I remember."

Then he pivoted to the now infamous dental chair pic, saying it "seems very weird, but keep in mind a lot of his girlfriends still had braces."

The live crowd did not love that one ... groaning with a loud "Ohhhhhhh." Jost immediately clapped back, asking, "Oh, so you think the victims should have crooked teeth?"