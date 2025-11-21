D.L. Hughley Says Anyone Who Hung Out With Jeffrey Epstein Should Be Canceled

Play video content TMZ.com

D.L. Hughley says anyone who spent serious time with Jeffrey Epstein back in the day should be raked over the coals for it ... arguing many people have been canceled for far less.

We caught up with the comedian at LAX Friday morning ... and, we had to ask him about the political topic on everyone's mind -- the impending release of the Epstein Files.

In the clip, Hughley expresses his outrage that we don't know everything about these men ... chalking it up to privileged rich white men.

D.L. argues if people of color took children to an island and sexually abused them as Epstein and his collaborators are accused of doing, the U.S. government would've wasted no time in releasing every little detail of the horrific acts.

While our photog mentions people might not draw a line through someone just because of who they hang out with -- like Donald Trump used to be tight friends with Epstein -- Hughley argues he knows people who have gone to jail just for associating with the wrong crowd, another double standard.

As for whether it's "disqualifying" to spend time with someone like Epstein, Hughley says it absolutely is ... after all, people have been fired just for posting Charlie Kirk's own words in the aftermath of his death.

Play video content Fox News

Hughley ends his comments pointing out his frustration with the state of the White House ... bringing up the sexual assault case President Trump was found liable in, as well as Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's alleged involvement in journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder.