Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She's Resigning From Congress In January

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's in for a career change ... because she's leaving the House next year.

The Republican from Georgia just posted a long video on social media explaining why she plans to resign from her seat in Congress when the calendar turns to January.

MTG has been the U.S. representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021.

She's been beefing with GOP leadership recently ... calling out House Speaker Mike Johnson over the government shutdown, calling it a pissing contest between male lawmakers.

MTG says her last day in office will be January 5.