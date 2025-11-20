Rep. Suhas Subramanyam Concerned Donald Trump Will Tamper With Epstein Files

We Have Other Ways to Get the Truth!!!

President Donald Trump has signed a bill legislating the release of the Epstein Files ... but a Democratic lawmaker does not have faith the Commander in Chief will honor the commitment.

Rep. Suhas Subramanyam stopped by TMZ Live Thursday to tell us Trump's signature doesn't guarantee a whole lot. The Virginia congressman told us he wouldn't be surprised if Trump tampered with the files, or only releases files relating to Democrats, or withholds anything that could make him look bad.

Suhas said ... "I think that's why he was so quick to sign the legislation."

What's more ... the murky nature of the case means these tactics could be used without public knowledge ... because not knowing what's in the files means we wouldn't know if anything is left out.

Fortunately, Suhas says the House Committee on Oversight and Reform has one ace in the hole ... "The victims are so strong and so brave that they can help us through this investigation -- like they already have. If they see a bunch of files released and there's stuff missing or there's stuff that's overly redacted, they can help us get on the right track."

Suhas added they also have access to financial records, which tell a lot of the story, according to victims.

He said, "Even if the Justice Dept. and Trump don't release all the stuff like they promised, we still have these other sources like Epstein's estate and these financial records where we can still get to the truth."