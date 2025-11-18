Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Says Republicans' Names Are Being Scrubbed From Files

Play video content News Nation

Mark Epstein is cynical about the House of Representatives' vote to compel the release of the Justice Department's files on his late brother Jeffrey ... he says House Republicans are only agreeing to the action now because he says the Epstein Files are being edited.

In an interview on NewsNation Monday, Mark alleged ... “The reason they’re gonna be releasing these things, the reason for the flip is that they’re 'sanitizing' these files. There’s a facility in Winchester, Virginia where they’re scrubbing the files to take Republican names out.”

Mark assured the information comes from a "pretty good source."

President Donald Trump, who seemed resistant to release the Epstein Files, pulled a huge reversal over the weekend, encouraging legislators to vote to make the files public ... leading to Trump's newfound support.

In a Truth Social post Sunday, Trump wrote, "As I said on Friday night aboard Air Force One to the Fake News Media, House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it's time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat 'Shutdown'."

It's unclear what the Senate would do if the vote clears the House.

This follows a House Oversight Committee release of 23,000 emails ... one of which references alleged photos of Trump "blowing Bubba."

While many assumed "Bubba" to be former President Bill Clinton, Mark clarified to The Advocate, it actually referred to someone else who is "not a public figure."