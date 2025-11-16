'SNL' on New Donald Trump And Jeffrey Epstein Bombshells

"Saturday Night Live" came out swinging this weekend, enlisting James Austin Johnson's impeccable Donald Trump impression to lambast the president over this week's new Jeffrey Epstein bombshells.

JAJ joked as Trump, "If you'll excuse me, I'm going to release all the Epstein files ... this is great. Each file will be on sale for the low, low price of $800."

White House press briefing with Karoline Leavitt and Trump pic.twitter.com/tgVarzhDrl — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 16, 2025 @nbcsnl

The sketch -- set at a White House press conference -- surrounds the recent trove of emails linking Trump and Epstein, which came from the Epstein estate.

At one point, Johnson, holding up a framed email, jokes, "This is a beautiful, one-of-a-kind, printed out screenshot -- in very low resolution -- of one of the many files mentioning President Trump. It makes a great stocking stuffer."

He continued, "I just ordered the one that says, 'Does Putin have the photo of Trump blowing Bubba?' We love that one, whatever the hell that means."

On Harvey Levin's "2 Angry Men" podcast with Mark Geragos, the co-hosts suggested Trump is ruining his legacy with his reluctance to release the files. They -- like many people -- think his resistance makes it look like POTUS has something to hide.

Play video content 2 Angry Men Podcast