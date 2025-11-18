Larry Summers Steps Back From Public Commitments Over Epstein Connection

I'm Done With Public Commitments For Now!

Larry Summers is taking a big step back from his public commitments ... because of details unearthed about his past friendship with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The former Secretary of the Treasury and ex-president of Harvard University issued a statement about his plans to the Harvard Crimson Monday evening, describing himself as "deeply ashamed" of his connection to Epstein.

Summers called his choice to continue associating with Epstein -- who died by suicide in jail in 2019 -- a "misguided decision" and said he is aware of the "pain" he's caused.

Summers said he'll remain at Harvard to fulfill his obligations as a professor, but he's dropping his other public commitments.

Summers also stepped down from his position as an advisor at the Yale Budget Lab, and his fellowship at the Center for American Progress, where he'd served as a senior fellow since 2012.

Summers' announcement was shared less than a week after a collection of emails detailing seven years of correspondence between Summers and Epstein was released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee.