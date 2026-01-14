Ford Worker Suspended After Yelling ‘Pedophile Protector’ at Donald Trump on Video

The worker who yelled "pedophile protector" at President Donald Trump during his visit to a Ford plant in Michigan Tuesday has been suspended.

40-year-old TJ Sabula, a United Auto Workers Local 600 line worker at the factory, told The Washington Post he is the one who shouted at the prez ... and says he has since been suspended from work as they investigate the incident.

Play video content TMZ.com

Sabula told the outlet ... "I don’t feel as though fate looks upon you often, and when it does, you better be ready to seize the opportunity. And today I think I did that."

He feels no remorse about the scene he caused, telling WP ... "As far as calling him out, definitely no regrets whatsoever." However, he is concerned about his job and future employment, telling the Post he feels he was "targeted for political retribution" for "embarrassing Trump in front of his friends."

He told the Washington Post he was yelling specifically about the Epstein Files.

We showed you the video -- a man yelled out at Trump as he was walking through the factory ... and it clearly got under his skin. In response, the 47th President of the United States mouthed "F*** you" to the man before flipping him off.

Just like Sabula has no regrets about the ideal, Trump didn't either. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung justified his reaction, telling TMZ ... "A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response."