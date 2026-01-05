The Kennedy Family Attends Funeral Of Tatiana Schlossberg

Tatiana Schlossberg -- the late daughter of Caroline Kennedy and designer Edwin Schlossberg -- is being honored in NYC today ... and we have the somber shots of the family and friends making their way to her funeral.

The Kennedys gathered to mourn Tatiana at the St. Ignatius Loyola Church on NYC's Upper East Side -- the same church that hosted the funeral for Tatiana's grandmother, Jackie Kennedy.

As we reported ... Tatiana tragically passed away December 30 after reportedly being diagnosed with leukemia in 2024. She was just 35.

The journalist's parents, Caroline and Edwin, were seen filling into the church, as well as her younger brother, Jack Schlossberg.

Other notable attendees reportedly included extended family members Kerry Kennedy and Joe Kennedy III, as well as sister Rose, husband Dr. George Moran, and their two young children, son Edwin and daughter Josephine.

It's unclear if Tatiana's first cousin once removed, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., showed up at the funeral ... as you know, Tatiana and Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary had a rocky relationship over his cuts to medical research and promoting anti-vaccine views.

