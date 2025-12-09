Motocross Star Enzo Badenas Dead At 17 After Training Accident

A promising motocross rider, Enzo Badenas, tragically passed away after a serious accident in Spain. He was only 17 years old.

The Real Federación Motociclista Española (RFME) national team confirmed the sad news on Monday ... stating Badenas died while training privately at the Red Sand MX Park circuit in Vilafamés on Sunday.

"From the RFME we would like to extend all our support and condolences to family, friends, and team members. R.I.P.," the team said in a statement.

Badenas was a rising star in the sport ... starting with his win at the Spanish 85cc championship in 2022. He also competed in autonomous, national and international events, like the European Championship.

In 2023, he joined the Specialized Center for Motor Sports Technification (CETDM), which praised Badenas for his "great personal and professional growth that has led him to achieve various podiums and victories."

The last post Badenas shared on his Instagram before his death was dedicated to his father's birthday ... describing him as "one of the most important people in my life and one of the ones I love the most."

"We've had bad moments, like when we were in the hospital, both crying, but also many good ones: finish a training happy, come back to music singing together, finish a race well, or climb the podium. Despite those good and bad times, I thank God for living them by your side. You cannot imagine how good of a father you are and how proud I am of you."

The Badenas family said Enzo's mass will take place on December 10 at the Monduver funeral home in Gandía.