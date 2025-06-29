Motocross Star Aidan Zingg, 16, Killed in Racing Accident

Aidan Zingg -- a young up-and-coming motocross star -- was killed in a racing accident this weekend ... according to multiple reports.

The racer was competing in the 2025 Mammoth Motocross event in Mammoth Lakes, California Saturday where he sustained his fatal injuries.

According to the motocross focused outlet DirtbikeLover, Zingg was participating in the event when he crashed and was "run over by multiple bikes." It's unclear what caused the accident.

We've reached out to local authorities about the accident ... so far, no word back.

Zingg rose to prominence in the racing industry quickly ... joining Kawasaki's Team Green -- a nationwide program of support for the brand's drivers.

Prominent figures in the motocross world are paying tribute to Zingg online ... remembering him as a bright, kind kid. Donn Maeda -- a motocross journalist -- said, "he always went out of his way to say hello, even recently when he grew into a fast big bike rider…you know; the age when teens get cocky and cool."

Aidan was 16.