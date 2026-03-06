Daryl Hannah Blasts Her 'Love Story' Portrayal as Not Even Remotely Accurate
Daryl Hannah Ryan Murphy, Your Show Butchered My Story!!!
Daryl Hannah isn’t biting her tongue -- the icon is torching her portrayal in "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette," saying the version of her on screen is not even a remotely accurate portrayal of her real life.
In a New York Times essay, Daryl went scorched earth on Ryan Murphy’s "tragedy-exploiting" series ... blasting the decision to depict her, via Dree Hemingway, as "irritating, self-absorbed, whiny and inappropriate" and also painting her as the clingy obstacle standing in the way of John's future with Carolyn.
Daryl -- who’s never publicly spoken about her on/off romance with John -- was stunned by one scene in particular -- a cocaine-fueled party where drugs are snorted off a priceless Kennedy family heirloom. According to Daryl, that’s pure fiction. She says she’s never touched cocaine, never desecrated a family heirloom, and never pressured anyone into marriage.
Her bottom line -- these aren’t creative embellishments. They’re flat-out inventions. And the fallout is real ... she says viewers are buying what they’re seeing on TV, which has led to threatening messages and even professional blowback.
Daryl made it crystal clear her silence over the years "should not be mistaken for agreement with lies" -- a pretty brutal swipe at the show’s claim to factual storytelling.