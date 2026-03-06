Daryl Hannah Blasts Her 'Love Story' Portrayal as Not Even Remotely Accurate

Daryl Hannah isn’t biting her tongue -- the icon is torching her portrayal in "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette," saying the version of her on screen is not even a remotely accurate portrayal of her real life.

In a New York Times essay, Daryl went scorched earth on Ryan Murphy’s "tragedy-exploiting" series ... blasting the decision to depict her, via Dree Hemingway, as "irritating, self-absorbed, whiny and inappropriate" and also painting her as the clingy obstacle standing in the way of John's future with Carolyn.

Daryl -- who’s never publicly spoken about her on/off romance with John -- was stunned by one scene in particular -- a cocaine-fueled party where drugs are snorted off a priceless Kennedy family heirloom. According to Daryl, that’s pure fiction. She says she’s never touched cocaine, never desecrated a family heirloom, and never pressured anyone into marriage.

Her bottom line -- these aren’t creative embellishments. They’re flat-out inventions. And the fallout is real ... she says viewers are buying what they’re seeing on TV, which has led to threatening messages and even professional blowback.