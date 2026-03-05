'RHONY' Erin Lichy Battling Former Management Co. Over Unpaid Commissions

Erin Lichy's former management company won a case against their ex-client and got an award for more than $90,000 ... and, the group's now gone to a judge to make sure they get it.

Brigade Talent LLC filed documents to confirm an arbitration award Thursday ... after the company says they won a case against the 'RHONY' star ... Lichy fired the company in 2024 after 17 months, and a dispute arose over unpaid commissions. The company says the ruling in their favor requires Lichy to hand over $91,632.28.

The company claims Erin was made aware of the final award on February 24 ... and they now want the judge to confirm it and grant the company additional interest until it's paid.

Sources close to Erin disagree with the judgment, feeling the manager shouldn't be paid on deals he had nothing to do with during their business association ... and certainly not on deals made following the firing

Lichy joined "The Real Housewives of New York" before Season 14 as part of the massive reboot of the show. She's been a main cast member during her two seasons.

Bravo has confirmed she'll be returning for the upcoming 16th season ... and, Bravo announced the show will begin shooting some time this week.