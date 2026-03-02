Jon Gosselin's Ex-Girlfriend and Martha Stewart's Make-Up Artist Join 'RHONY'

Hailey Glassman -- best known as Jon Gosselin's ex-girlfriend -- and celebrity makeup artist Daisy Toye, a longtime glam pro for Martha Stewart, have joined the cast of "The Real Housewives of New York City" for season 16.

Hailey, who's a public relations pro, shot to fame in 2009 when she dated Jon in the immediate aftermath of his explosive split from Kate Gosselin. The two were together for several months with their whirlwind romance playing out in the tabloids before they ultimately called it quits by the end of 2009.

Daisy, meanwhile, brings serious polish to the franchise. She's spent years working high-profile shoots, red carpets and media appearances. Daisy's connection to New York City's elite social and beauty circles makes her a natural fit for the franchise's next era.

As for season 16, returning cast members include Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, and Jessel Taank, and newbie Erika Hammond, a celebrity fitness trainer. Former "RHONY" star Carole Radziwill is also returning to the series for the first time in eight years.