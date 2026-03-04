Dennis Hopper’s Daughter Sues His Widow Over Late Actor’s Likeness Rights

Dennis Hopper’s family is locked in an intense legal battle … with the late actor’s daughter claiming his widow interfered with a binding deal to manage the Dennis' image rights and legacy.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Hayward Luxury -- a luxury goods brand founded by Hopper’s daughter Marin Hopper -- claims Victoria Duffy Hopper worked behind the scenes to derail a signed contract that gave Hayward the right to control Dennis Hopper's various trademarks and rights of publicity.

The suit says after Dennis Hopper died in May 2010, the Hopper Art Trust was created to promote and manage his artwork -- including photographs, paintings, and sculptures -- along with his intellectual property.

Hayward says it struck a deal in 2018 with the trust to purchase certain intellectual property rights tied to Hopper, claiming Hayward paid around $800,000 in the first few years of the agreement to invest in the rights it had purchased.

According to the lawsuit, however, things took a turn in June 2022, when Ellie Page was appointed the sole trustee of the Hopper Art Trust. Hayward claims Page initially seemed willing to honor the deal ... but then started backing out of contractual duties under it.

Hayward claims Page’s appointment came after a behind-the-scenes campaign by Victoria -- who Hayward believes was opposed to the transfer of the rights to Hayward "for her own selfish reasons" and wanted to "gain personal control" over the rights to Hopper's image and other intellectual property.

The lawsuit seeks damages against Victoria Duffy Hopper for allegedly interfering with the contract and inducing the new trustee to breach the deal.