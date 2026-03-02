Justin Timberlake Sues to Stop Release of DWI Arrest Footage
Justin Timberlake Files Law-'Suit & Tie' to Stop DWI Bodycam Release
Justin Timberlake may've resolved his infamous drunk driving case ... but it's not quite behind him yet, because he's suing to make sure the police body cam never sees the light of day.
JT's legal team filed a complaint Monday in Suffolk County Supreme Court in the state of New York ... basically saying the footage of him getting popped back in June 2024 is no one's damn business ... AKA “an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.”
As you recall ... Justin made major headlines after he was arrested in Sag Harbor that summer on suspicion of DWI -- which resulted in a viral mugshot -- any plenty of those "ruin the tour" memes.
TMZ broke the story ... JT in September 2024 took a plea deal to a lesser charge -- a traffic offense, a way smaller offense when compared to the original DWI charge -- and then officially put this case behind him ... or so he thought.
The Office of the Suffolk County District Attorney did tell us in 2024 the body cam wouldn’t be released because the parties agreed to seal it ... but since media outlets are still trying to get video of the embarrassing moment ... Justin can't quite say "Bye Bye Bye" to this whole headache quite yet.