Justin Timberlake Sues to Stop Release of DWI Arrest Footage

Justin Timberlake may've resolved his infamous drunk driving case ... but it's not quite behind him yet, because he's suing to make sure the police body cam never sees the light of day.

JT's legal team filed a complaint Monday in Suffolk County Supreme Court in the state of New York ... basically saying the footage of him getting popped back in June 2024 is no one's damn business ... AKA “an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.”

As you recall ... Justin made major headlines after he was arrested in Sag Harbor that summer on suspicion of DWI -- which resulted in a viral mugshot -- any plenty of those "ruin the tour" memes.

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ broke the story ... JT in September 2024 took a plea deal to a lesser charge -- a traffic offense, a way smaller offense when compared to the original DWI charge -- and then officially put this case behind him ... or so he thought.