Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Justin Timberlake 'Not Doing S***' After Tour, Lyme Disease Revelation

Justin Timberlake I'm Not Doing Jack And That's OK

By TMZ Staff
Published
justin timberlake not doing anything today shirt instagram getty
Getty Composite

Justin Timberlake's taking a load off after getting done touring and announcing he has Lyme disease ... and his sweatshirt says it all.

The singer just posted to his Instagram Story on Monday ... and he's rocking a gray sweatshirt that reads, "I'm not doing s*** today."

justin timberlake not doing anything today shirt instagram

Justin's top also says ... "Mission accomplished" with a green check mark. He added some check mark emojis to his post.

The guy certainly deserves a break ... he was on a world tour performing through a medical condition he says is "relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically."

justin timberlake lyme disease launch instagram
Launch Doc
read the caption Launch Doc
Instagram / @justintimberlake

Justin announced his diagnosis last week after his tour ended ... though he said he wasn't looking for any sympathy.

He's been super busy for the past couple years ... dealing with an arrest in the Hamptons and a social media obsession with his bulge.

Justin Timberlake's 'The Forget Tomorrow World Tour'
Launch Gallery
Justin's 'The Forget Tomorrow World Tour' Launch Gallery
Getty

Welcome to the couch potato life, Justin!!!

Related articles