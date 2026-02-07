Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Went Dinosaur Bone Hunting with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. certainly has some interesting hobbies ... including dinosaur bone hunting -- which he allegedly did with Jeffrey Epstein back in the day.

Among the numerous documents released by the Department of Justice related to the notorious pedophile recently were emails sent between Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell ... in which he said he went dinosaur and fossile hunting with renowned paleontologist Jack Horner on a ranch.

Maxwell then asked Epstein, "Didn't we go fossil hunting with him and Bobby Kennedy in N Dakota?" to which he replied yes.

It's worth noting, this isn't the first we've heard about the trip ... Maxwell mentioned it when the DOJ interviewed her back in July -- though she said she doesn't remember Kennedy ever flying with them.

Kennedy also previously admitted he'd been on the trip with Epstein ... revealing on Fox News in 2023 he flew on Epstein's jet three times -- including once with his then-wife Mary Richardson Kennedy and their four children to go "fossil hunting for a weekend." He made it clear he never flew on the jet without his family.

Kennedy is far from the only celebrity mentioned in the most recent release of the so-called "Epstein Files" ... with President Donald Trump, Jay-Z, Brett Ratner, Prince Andrew and more receiving mentions in the documents.