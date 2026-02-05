Jeffrey Epstein Pled Guilty to Soliciting a Minor Whose Name He Never Knew

Play video content DOJ

Jeffrey Epstein was put on the hot seat during a 2010 deposition over his criminal conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution ... but the pedophile financier didn't have a clue who his victim was, and even asked the lawyer questioning him, "What minor?"

In the stunning clip, Epstein tells the lawyer deposing him that he didn't know the name of his underage victim, but pled guilty anyway in 2009 to soliciting prostitution from someone under the age of 18. He also pleaded guilty to another count of soliciting prostitution and was sentenced to 18 months in jail in Florida under a plea deal with prosecutors.

The 2010 deposition, released in the latest tranche of Epstein Files, opens with the lawyer repeatedly asking Epstein if any female he interacted with was a prostitute prior to meeting him. Epstein gives the same response each time, saying he pleaded guilty to solicitation of prostitution. He then falsely claims he never pleaded guilty to soliciting sex from an underage prostitute.

The attorney seems to be taken aback, pointing out that Epstein pled guilty to procuring a minor for the purposes of prostitution, which is a felony. Epstein acknowledges this, prompting the lawyer to ask him if he's remorseful for his interaction with that minor.

That's when Epstein responds, "What minor?"