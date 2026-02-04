Trump Attacks Kaitlan Collins for 'Not Smiling' After She Presses Him On Epstein

How About You Try Smiling More!

President Donald Trump attacked a female reporter for "not smiling" on Tuesday ... after she asked him about the most recent release of Epstein Files material.

Watch the CNN clip here ... during a press conference Tuesday in the Oval Office, CNN Anchor and White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins asked Trump if he'd read through the latest massive trove of documents.

Trump answered, "No, I have a lot of things I'm doing."

Collins pressed him, saying some alleged victims' names were not redacted.

Trump said ... "I think it's really time for the country to get on to something else really, now that nothing came out about me, other than it was a conspiracy against me, literally, by Epstein and other people."

The New York Times found at least 38,000 references to Trump, Melania Trump, Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, and other related words.

Collins followed up with a question about people saying they want justice from the investigation. Trump responded by calling Collins "the worst reporter."

Trump said, "You know she's a young woman ... I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile. I’ve known you for 10 years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face. You know why you're not smiling? Because you know you're not telling the truth."

Trump kept going, calling CNN a "dishonest organization" that should be "ashamed" of Collins.

Collins pointed out she was asking about survivors of sexual abuse.

He's insulted Collins specifically during both his terms in office, most recently in a December Truth Social post -- misspelling her name "Caitlin Collin’s" -- calling her "Stupid and Nasty."

And it's not the first time Trump's attacked a reporter for asking him about the Epstein Files ... he called Bloomberg White House Correspondent Catherine Lucey "piggy" after she asked him about the files in November.

