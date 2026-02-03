Brett Ratner Claims He Didn't Know Jeffrey Epstein

Brett Ratner’s downplaying his connection to Jeffrey Epstein ... and he’s claiming he “didn’t have a personal relationship” with the late pedophile.

ICYMI ... the director was photographed alongside the late financier in a set of photos included in a recently released batch of the Epstein Files. The two were seen lounging on a couch with two women, whose faces were redacted, in one of the photos.

The photos featuring Ratner are not dated, and the director is not accused of any wrongdoing in the files.

Ratner attempted to set the record straight on Fox News this week, claiming he "didn't know" Epstein, who died in his prison cell in 2019.

Ratner said ... "about 20 years ago, I had a girlfriend. I was in love with her. We were engaged. She was my fiancée. We went to an event, and we were sitting on the couch, and the photo was taken at that event."

Ratner added ... "I wasn't concerned about what people were gonna say or not say, because the truth is the truth."