Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Brett Ratner Claims He Didn't Know Jeffrey Epstein

Brett Ratner Sure, I Was Photographed With Epstein ... But I Didn't Know Him!

By TMZ Staff
Published
brett ratner jeffrey epstein getty comp
Getty Composite

Brett Ratner’s downplaying his connection to Jeffrey Epstein ... and he’s claiming he “didn’t have a personal relationship” with the late pedophile.

ICYMI ... the director was photographed alongside the late financier in a set of photos included in a recently released batch of the Epstein Files. The two were seen lounging on a couch with two women, whose faces were redacted, in one of the photos.

jeffrey epstein brett ratner doj 1
DOJ

The photos featuring Ratner are not dated, and the director is not accused of any wrongdoing in the files.

Ratner attempted to set the record straight on Fox News this week, claiming he "didn't know" Epstein, who died in his prison cell in 2019.

jeffrey epstein brett ratner doj 2
DOJ

Ratner said ... "about 20 years ago, I had a girlfriend. I was in love with her. We were engaged. She was my fiancée. We went to an event, and we were sitting on the couch, and the photo was taken at that event."

Ratner added ... "I wasn't concerned about what people were gonna say or not say, because the truth is the truth."

brett ratner melania sub getty 2
Getty

The timing of the photos' release was unfortunate for Ratner ... they were released to the public just after the premiere of the documentary he directed, "Melania," about First Lady Melania Trump.

Related articles