Roblox User Creates In-Game Version of Jeffrey Epstein's Island

A Roblox user has created an in-game version of Jeffrey Epstein's private island, Little St. James ... and the attention to detail is disturbing.

The game, titled "Saint Silverlemon Isle," includes several cabanas, a yacht, and a secret underground temple, as well as a villa complete with a massage table.

A Roblox player spent weeks re-creating every aspect of Jeffery Epistein's child sex island to exact hyper-realistic detail directly within the platform. Super disturbing pic.twitter.com/2FNN8nGhbI — Schlep (@RealSchlep) January 20, 2026 @RealSchlep

A description for the game tells players to "survive Jeffery the Killer and Donald on the island" in a not-so-subtle reference to the one-time friendship between convicted pedophile Jeffery Epstein and President Donald Trump.

FYI ... Epstein purchased Little St. James, located in the U.S. Virgin Islands, in 1998, and he owned the island for more than two decades prior to his death by suicide in jail in 2019.

Numerous high-profile international figures in politics, business, academia and entertainment -- including Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Stephen Hawking -- reportedly visited the island, where Epstein allegedly trafficked several victims.

In December, the Congressional House Oversight Committee released numerous photos taken on the island by investigators, and there was plenty of troubling stuff on the island ... including a room set up to resemble a dentist's office with creepy masks of old men lining the walls.